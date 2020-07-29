Injured Hiker Rescued in Ulster County

A hiker from Ulster County had to be rescued this past weekend after suffering heatstroke.

On Sunday, July 26, at approximately 3:40 p.m. a forest ranger overheard a call for an injured hiker on Giant's Ledge. The ranger arrived on the scene, along with EMS and the fire department.

The Chief of the fire department reported a hiker suffering from heatstroke approximately five miles up the blue trail. At 4:05 p.m., rangers began hiking the trail.

At approximately 4:55 p.m. the ranger located the ill hiker and his partner near the corner of Giant's Ledge and Panther Mountain. The 42-year-old hiker from Ulster Park was dehydrated and suffering from severe cramping.

The hiker was given water and some food and was able to hike out to a waiting UTV on the trail that transported the group out of the woods.

I love to take hikes through some of the beautiful areas the Hudson Valley offers. One thing I make sure to bring with me each time is enough water and something to snack on, even if it's only something small like a granola bar.

Especially with the heat that we've had here lately, you want to make sure to keep yourself hydrated if you plan on exploring the great outdoors.