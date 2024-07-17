Call it coincidence but Sullivan County has been a hot spot for members of the New York State Police recently. Earlier this week, New York State Police was investigating an officer involved shooting in the Town of Thompson where one trooper discharged his weapon after being struck by vehicle.

Recent Story: Officer Involved Fatal Shooting Confirmed in Upstate New York

Now a new report from the NYSP describes another incident that NYSP troopers handled which resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal firearms.

NYSP Traffic Stop in Mamakating

This latest report from the New York State Police details an event that originally occurred back on July 1, 2024. At approximately 4:52pm members of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU), observed a 2020 gray Dodge Durango in violation of several New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

Troopers then pulled over the vehicle on State Route 17 West in the Town of Mamakating. Once Troopers began an investigation starting with talking with the driver and other occupant in the vehicle.

Troopers were able to successfully identify the vehicles occupants as 22-year old Mercadiez Briggs of Sayre, Pennsylvania and 22-year old Christopher Bruno, of Chemung, New York. The press release through further conversing with both individuals, Troopers identified "probable cause" and began to search the vehicle.

Search, Seizure and Arrest

For the search of the vehicle, troopers called in the dogs or "a dog"as a canine was used to aid in the process. In the search Troopers discovered and then seized two illegal firearms from the vehicle.

The first firearm was a Taurus G3C .9mm semi-automatic handgun which was loaded and was discovered in the vehicles glovebox. The second firearm was a loaded 9mm handgun that Troopers determined was stolen and was hidden underneath a seat towards the rear of the vehicle.

Upon the discoveries, Troopers placed both Briggs and Bruno under arrest where they were charged with a number of crimes. Briggs was charged with Criminal Possession Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession Firearm and Criminal Possession Weapon 3rd: Ammunition Feeding Device.

Bruno was also charged with Criminal Possession Weapon in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession Firearm. Bruno however was also charged with Criminal Possession Stolen Property 4th degree. Following their arrests both defendants were remanded to Sullivan County Jail on bail with $50,000cash/ $150,000 bond/ $450,000 partial secured bond.

