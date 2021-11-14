3 Ideas to Help Your Pet Cope with Holiday Parties

So with the holidays right around the corner, it is time to start planning your entertainment schedule. It may be in a bit of disarray due to the fact that last year we all sort of kept to ourselves.

Your plans are important, but it is also important you think about your pets. Most of us haven't had a lot of people over to our house due to the pandemic but it looks like this year people are thinking of big family gatherings again. This is all a great idea but if you haven't had a houseful in a while, you might want to think about how your pets are going to react to the sudden holiday crowd.

If you are one of those people who is lucky enough to have a pet who likes to be the life of the party, you shouldn't have any issues except for the fact that they might be so excited after Thanksgiving, they sleep through to Christmas. The truth is, most of us will have pets who may be happy to see people but at the same time, get overwhelmed by the sudden influx of visitors.

So how do we prevent Pet burnout over the holidays?

1 - Warm up for the big day - If I know that my dog is going to have a day with a lot of people around, I ease her into it. I might take her out to places where there are crowds. I will also make sure to have a few people stop by in the days leading up to the party so she starts getting the idea that people will be coming and going.

2 - Find a pet sitter - You have heard of people getting a person to entertain the kids while they entertain the grown-ups. The same idea applies to your dog or cat. Get someone who knows them to spend time with them during the holiday party. If you have a pet sitter, hire them for the party. If you have a friend who is good with animals and always seems to want to talk to your pet more than other people, put them in charge of keeping an eye on when your pet may have had enough and needs a break.

igorr1

3. Quiet Space - Our pets are in a routine and lately it may be a bit quieter than when you last had a party at your house. So make sure you keep your pets on their schedule as much as possible over the holidays when you are entertaining. You may not be ready to serve dinner to your guests but chances are your pet is going to want dinner at their normal time. They may also need to get away from the crowd for a bit so set aside a place where they can go to relax. Some pets may not want to be put in your room during a party but others might enjoy the peace and quiet later on in the day. There is nothing like a nap after a great holiday meal that goes for your pet too.

Don't let your pets eat people's food it can be really bad for them.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.