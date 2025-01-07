Iconic Attraction Returning to Popular Hudson Valley, NY Mall

One of the Hudson Valley's coolest attractions is returning just when we need it the most.

We've published far too many stories over the past year about things that are disappearing from the Hudson Valley. It seems like every week there's a story about restaurants and businesses that have decided to close after serving residents for generations.

As we headed into 2025 it was hopeful that the trend wouldn't continue, but businesses like Party City and Big Lots continue to make announcements that they are shutting down Hudson Valley stores.

Luckily, there's one local icon that has risen from the brink of death and will debut this month with a fresh new look.

Popular Hudson Valley Mall Welcomes Back Iconic Attraction

The largest mall in the Hudson Valley has seen its share of trouble over the past few years. The Palisades Center in West Nyack recently changed hands after its owner, Pyramid Management Group, defaulted on a mortgage of over $418 million. Now operated by Spinoso Real Estate Group, the mall is beginning to see new life, evident in a long-anticipated resurrection that is scheduled to take place this month.

The Palisades Center announced that its iconic Ferris Wheel has finally been restored and is back up and running. The giant wheel towers 60 feet above the mall's food court and takes riders on a journey that offers views of not just the mall, but the surrounding area through a massive window.

For what seems like far too long, the attraction has sat inoperable. The broken Ferris Wheel has unwittingly become a symbol of the Palisades Center's financial struggles, but like the mall itself, has now been given a second life.

Grand Re-Opening Celebration Planned for Palisades Center Ferris Wheel

Shoppers are invited to a special party to celebrate the return of the Palisades Center Ferris Wheel. A grand reopening is scheduled on January 18 from noon to 3pm. There will be a ribbon cutting, live entertainment, cotton candy and half-price rides for all in attendance. More information can be found on the Palisades Center's website.

