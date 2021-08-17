Award-Winning Ice Castles Return to Lake George this Winter

It's never too early to make your winter plans.

While a lot of us here in the Hudson Valley are getting in our last minute summer vacations, some of us are ready for the colder weather. Sweaters, gloves and hot cocoa are in our future.

If you're looking to get out of town for a bit this winter, there's some good news. Last week the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the ice castles will be back for 2022.

In a Facebook post the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce wrote:

Here's an announcement so exciting we couldn't keep it on ice any longer! The award-winning Ice Castles breathtaking winter attraction plans to open in Lake George in January 2022! We don't have exact dates yet, but we will share when we do! The Warren County Tourism Department and Lake George Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau are thrilled to be working with Ice Castles to make this happen.

The Lake George Ice Castles are made up of hundreds of thousands of icicles "hand-placed by professional ice artists," according to the website. Inside the castles you will find a beautiful array of "LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more."

While they're are no exact dates yet, the website is reporting that the ice castles will be opened in January of 2022. The Ice Castles will be open 7 days a week and ticket pricing will be as follows:

Monday through Thursday: General Admission, $21. Child Admission, $16.

Friday through Sunday: General Admission, $28. Child Admission, $22.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.