I Spy Scavenger Haunt this Weekend in Cornwall

Are you looking for a kid friendly, no-scare event that the whole family can enjoy? Head to the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall this Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11AM - 3PM for the I Spy Scavenger Haunt.

It's going to be spooktacular Halloween fun for kids and adults. Can you help the benevolent Kendridge Witch find all of the objects cleverly hidden along the Halloween Trail? Sharpen your observation skills as you search for animal artifacts, like bones and skulls. Find them all and earn a prize. Then take a visit to the Creature Corner to meet live animals, make a craft, and enjoy Halloween themed games and activities.

Tickets for museum members are only $8 for adults and $6 for children, for not-yet members it's only $10 for adults and $8 for children. For more information about the "I Spy" Halloween Scavenger Haunt, visit the event facebook page.

