I Can’t Be The Only One This Happens To Regularly

This is something that happens to me, probably, at least 2 times a week. I have no idea why it happens, but I can't be the only one that suffers from this random occurrence.

Okay, so I'll paint the picture for you. You're home in your comfy clothes, sitting on the couch watching television with your significant other and everything is going great, and then for no apparent reason, your body decides to just go ahead and choke on its own spit. It's the worst, and it's very dramatic let me tell you.

It's always so sudden, it's like the evil forces know that you're comfortable and want to make you feel like you're dying. And there you are, choking and coughing trying to catch your breath, unaware of what just happened. My wife is so used to this happening to me, she's not even affected by it anymore. She used to ask if I was okay, or what happened. Now, she just gives me that look like "Are you okay dumbass?" and waits for me to nod that I am.

I even had it happen to me when I was out in public during the pandemic. Imagine how that looked, some random guy coughing and hacking because apparently, he forgot how to swallow his own spit. Please tell me I'm not the only one in the world that randomly chokes on their spit. I just feel like it happens to me way more than it should.

Do you share my pain? Leave your comments and thoughts.