HV Teen Stabbed When Playful Wrestling Goes Wrong, Police Say

Two teens were wrestling when it turned ugly and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

On November 1, at approximately 9:50 p.m. New York State Police were contacted by Orange Regional Medical Center Emergency Room about a minor who arrived in the emergency room with a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was not cooperative and refused to tell the troopers what happened. The victim was advised that he would need surgery. After surgery, the victim agreed to speak New York State Police Investigators.

He stated that he was wrestling with a friend, Joseph Thompson III, 19 of Walden, NY. Thompson became agitated and pulled out a knife striking the victim in the abdomen.

Investigation revealed that Thompson left the area after the altercation and attempted to hide the knife along with a bloody bandana.

Both items were eventually recovered. State Police Montgomery arrested Joseph Thompson on November 21, 2019. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon fourth-degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Assault second-degree.

Joseph Thompson III was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

An Order of Protection was issued.

