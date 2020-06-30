Hudson Valley Renegades’ 2020 Season Canceled

This one just hurts. What even is summer in the Hudson Valley without a Renegades game? The minor league team announced the cancelation of its 2020 season. Thankfully, the Dutch still has some big plans for helping out the community this season.

Sadly, another summer tradition for many Hudson Valley residents will have to hold off until next year. Just about a week after we received some good news regarding the MLB's short return, we're hit with some really tough news here locally.

According to a press release from MILB.com, on Tuesday, June 30, Major League Baseball has decided to cancel the 38-game 2020 season at Dutchess Stadium.

Even though the Renegades will not be playing professionally in 2020, there are still some great things happening at the newly renovated Dutchess Stadium. The Renegades will host amateur baseball events as well as several sports youth programs for baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse.

In preparation for the 2020 election, the Renegades will also bring back a favorite: The Bobblection, with collectible bobbleheads up for grabs. The Dutch will also host an Independence Day fireworks display in its parking lot on Saturday. (View our full map of Hudson Valley fireworks for 2020 for more information.)

All of these events will be hosted while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

