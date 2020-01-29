HV Man Had Suspicious Contact With Children, Police Say

Police in Dutchess County are attempting to identify a man who may have had suspicious contact with children in the Towns of Red Hook and Rhinebeck.

On January 28, 2020, the New York State Police, Rhinebeck Police Department, and the Red Hook Police Department launched an investigation into several suspicious incidents in the towns of both Rhinebeck and Red Hook.

On two separate occasions in each town a man described as older, short in stature, with grey facial hair, has had suspicious contact with children. One witness believes the subject was operating a blue pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet.

No crimes have been committed, but information regarding the possible identity of this man is wanted for the purpose of interviewing the subject.

Investigators want to remind parents to speak to their children regarding strangers approaching them and to always be aware of their surroundings.

If anyone believes they may have information regarding the identity or location of a subject matching what description is available they are asked to please contact the Rhinebeck, Red Hook, and State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO