Hudson Valley Man Charged With Killing Man Near Newburgh Pool

A Newburgh man is accused of killing a local man near a pool.

On Saturday around 7:39 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department with the assistance of the New York State Police, F.B.I. Safe Streets Task Force and the Orange County District Attorney’s arrested 38-year-old City of Newburgh resident Tavares Stackhouse for murder.

Stackhouse is accused of fatally stabbing 29-year-old Felipe Hernandez of Newburgh. Police responded around 2 p.m. on Saturday to near the entrance to the pool at 401 Washington Street for a report of a man bleeding on the sidewalk.

Hernandez was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident is under active investigation and no further information will be released at this time, officials said. Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at (845) 561-3131.

