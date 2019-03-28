Hunting While Intoxicated Is a Thing And The Legal Limit Will Soon Drop in NY State
Yes, we all know about the dangers of driving or boating while intoxicated. It's been a pretty straight forward message for many years.
However, those who don't hunt may not be fully aware of New York state's laws concerning hunting while intoxicated. The state's current blood-alcohol content limit is 0.10 percent. According to the Adirondack Explorer, however, that limit will soon be lowered:
The Senate on Wednesday voted 56-5 to amend the law effective Sept. 1. That followed the Assembly’s 147-1 vote, also without floor debate, a day earlier.
This will lower to the limit to 0.08 percent, similar to driving and boating alcohol laws. According to the Adirondack Explorer, hunting while intoxicated is a misdemeanor under the state's conservation law. Penalties include a $500 fine, up to a year in jail and revocation of one's hunting license for up to two years.
Pennsylvania snd Connecticut have recently passed similar laws.
