Huge Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta in Ulster County

Summertime in the Hudson Valley is buzzing with action and fun. Concerts, festivals, dining out, the sounds of kids playing and splashing in the pool, and also the hum of motorcycles. There’s nothing quite like riding on a warm summer night. If you’ve got a bike and an appetite, you might want to take a ride out to Ulster County next week for a very cool event.

It’s a Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta at the Bloomington Fire Department at 14 Taylor Street this Tuesday, July 19 starting at 5PM. It’s going to be a night of friends, food, and cool rides. Doesn’t matter if you’ve got two wheels, three wheels, or four wheels, everyone is welcome to the Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta in Bloomington. Bloomington, by the way, is about 4 miles south of Kingston. Just in case you're not familiar.

Not only will there be plenty of food trucks (of course), there will also be lots of other vendors, raffles, a 50/50, live music by the Spillway Band, and beer and wine will be available, too. If you’re looking to show off your ride and have a little fun with other bike lovers, then you definitely want to make plans to be at the Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta. It’s also a nice mid-week treat. There’s not usually too much to do on a Tuesday, so this will be nice.

To find out more information about the Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta this Tuesday night in Bloomington, visit the web page. Have fun, enjoy the fiesta and the summer, and remember to always ride safely!

5 Great Places to Adopt a Dog in the Hudson Valley 5 of the Hudson Valley's Best Animal Shelters

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Things New Pot Users Should Know 5 Tips For New Pot Users