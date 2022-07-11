Hudson Valley’s Most Famous Street Festival Returns this Weekend

I hate to even bring up the word covid, but let’s face it, it’s changed our lives in so many ways. Some of those will be forever changes, and some temporary changes. One of the things that we saw over the last couple of years was the cancellation of some of our favorite traditions and festivals. Some have returned, some have not.

It was pretty iffy for the Rosendale Street Festival this year. Just because the pandemic has calmed down, it doesn’t necessarily mean that things can go back to the way they were with the snap of a finger. Maybe the funding isn’t there or volunteers aren’t available. Things that the organizers of the Rosendale Street Festival were facing. But somehow, through the help of the community, some generous sponsors, and fans of the famous festival, it came together and it’s actually happening this weekend.

If you’ve been to one of the Rosendale Street Festivals you already know that it’s a weekend of fun, music, art, great food and more. All on Main Street in Rosendale, which is one of the most charming towns in Ulster County. Even the ride to Rosendale is beautiful no matter where you;’re coming from. The festival began back in 1978. Almost 50 years ago. And it went strong for years until covid hit. But now it’s back and it’s going to be better than ever.

There will be several stages and over 70 of the best bands and entertainers in the Hudson Valley and beyond. And over 100 vendors. The Rosendale Street Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, and the entertainment kicks off at noon both days. For more information and the full music and entertainment schedule, visit the Rosendale Street Festival website.

