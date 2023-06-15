Which Hudson Valley Water Parks Will Be Super Busy This Summer?

Is it time to get your swimsuit out of the back of the drawer? If you don't have a pool at your home or near your home, you might be thinking about renting someone else's pool by the hour. Another option is to see if you can make an arrangement with a local hotel to use their pool during the day for a small amount.

There is another option, within a short driving distance of the Hudson Valley New York. What about heading to a water park? When was the last time you made it to a water park?

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

Mountain Creek Waterpark, 200 Rt 94, Vernon, NJ 07462 (973) 827-2000

SplashDown Beach 16 Old Rt 9 Fishkill, NY 12524 Phone number (845) 897-9600

Zoom Flume Water Park 20 Shady Glen Rd, East Durham, NY 12423

Rocking Horse Ranch "Big Splash Water Park" 600 Route 44/55 • Highland, NY 12528

Legoland New York, 1 Legoland Way, Goshen NY 10924, (845) 410-0290

Where are the water parks that are a bit longer drive (but doable) from the Hudson Valley?

Phoenix Boils In Near-Record Heat Wave Getty Images loading...

Not so close to the Hudson Valley but they do take under 3 (ish) hours from the Hudson Valley.

Great Escape in Lake George

Splish Splash in Long Island

Great Wolf Lodge, Pocono's PA

