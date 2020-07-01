Hudson Valley Teen, Aspiring Musician Killed in Crash

A Hudson Valley teen who just completed his junior year of high school lost his life in a car crash.

On Friday around 3:30 p.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a 2003 BMW off the roadway on Ulster Heights Road in the area of Geiger Road in the Town of Wawarsing.

A motorist discovered the accident and found the driver unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle. Ellenville Rescue Squad responded to the scene and discovered the operator of the vehicle was deceased, police say.

The driver was later identified as 16-year-old Aleksander Rzemieniecki of Ellenville.

A preliminary investigation indicates he was traveling westbound on Ulster Heights Road when the vehicle drifted onto the north side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle continued on, striking a tree stump and overturned in a wooded area, where it came to rest, police say.

Rzemieniecki was wearing a seat belt, according to New York State Police.

Rzemieniecki just finished his junior year at Ellenville High School. He was an up and coming musician who was known as “Tybalek” in the music industry, according to his obituary. He had over 1,500 followers on Spotify.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by New York State Police, Ellenville Fire Department and Ellenville Rescue Squad.