Help These Sensational Hudson Valley Teachers Clear Their Wish Lists

September is here, and like clockwork, Hudson Valley teachers are gearing up for another school year.

Unfortunately, most educators can't give their students the education they deserve without help from their local community. Budget cuts, low pay, and increased class sizes nationwide mean that nearly every public school teacher is reaching into their own pockets to buy all the supplies you need. Here's how you can help.

One resource many teachers have been turning to in recent years are wish lists on Amazon. From books and pencils to educational board games and toys, any item purchased will be shipped straight to the classroom. If you're looking to help a local class, here are some Hudson Valley, NY teachers who still have items left on their list.

Mrs. Cohane's Classroom in Dutchess County, NY

Mrs. Cohane is a local kindergarten and special education teacher in Dutchess county, NY. Her wish list includes the classic If You Give a Mouse a Cookie book series, clipboards, construction paper, and more. You can buy an item on here wish list here.

Mrs. Murphy's Classroom in Dutchess County, NY

Mrs. Murphy is a teacher from Dutchess county, NY. Her list reads like a fun detective game, with a gavel, copies of the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights, and a workbook on the Constitution all hinting to her desire to have a fun and interactive civics lesson this year. Help her classroom here.

Ms. Savarese's Classroom in Orange County, NY

Ms. Savarese is an Orange County, NY elementary school teacher. Her list is full of fun books like We Don't Eat Our Classmates and Pete the Cat Giant Sticker Book, as well as Crayola gel markers and a clock that helps students learn to tell the time. Help clear her list here.

How to Help Ms. Henry's Classroom

You can help Ms. Henry's classroom for as little as nine dollars. Her list includes masking tape, sensory toys, and floor cushions to provide alternative seating options. Find her full Amazon list here.

Mrs. Whitten's Classroom in Ulster County, NY

Mrs. Whitten is a third and fourth grade teacher in Ulster County, NY. Her list includes a book series that covers "Kindness, Responsibility, Patience, Respect, Honesty, Organization, Diversity, & Safety", a building blocks set, and pencil erasers. Help Mrs. Whitten's classroom here.

Mrs. Hopper's Classroom in Ulster County, NY

Mrs. Hopper teachers Kindergarten in Ulster County, NY. Her list is a reminder that sometimes even the most basic supplies, like nametags or even bookshelves are not always provided to teachers. See her full list here.

Ms. Gurney's Classroom in Dutchess County, NY

Ms. Gurney is a special education teacher in Dutchess county, NY. Her list focuses on tools that teach life skills to her teenage students. You can also help her with pens, Lysol wipes, and even Pop Tarts here.

Mr. Awe's Classroom in Dutchess County, NY

Mr. Awe is an elementary school teacher in Dutchess County. His list includes tools for his students to begin reading and spelling, books helping students with dyslexia, and sensory toys. Grab something from his list here.

How to Help Ms. Butler's Classroom

Ms. Butler's third grade class list still has items that need to be purchased. You can help her with basic classroom supplies like a pencil sharpener, a hole-punch, or a pack of pens. There are also educational tools like D.A.R.E. detective book here.

How to Help Mr. Roger's Classroom

Mr. Rogers (no, not that Mr. Rogers) has one of the most colorful list. He's looking for party favor toys as prizes for his students, as well as a Bingo game, "phonics dominoes", and classic Crayola crayons. But an item for his classroom here.

Luckily, not all teachers are underpaid. A 2022 study looked at the median salary for educators in the Hudson Valley and found some pretty impressive numbers. Check out the stats below.

