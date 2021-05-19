Hudson Valley Stewart’s Shops Say Goodbye to Masks

The popular convenience store is following along with a bunch of other stores across the Hudson Valley.

It's probably a question that has come up in your life in the last few days. Do I need a mask anymore? If you're fully vaccinated you won't need one if you stop at any of the local Stewart's in the Hudson Valley.

I've become a huge fan of my local Stewart's Shop since I discovered their peanut butter and chocolate milk last week, if you haven't tried it yet, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?...LOL! If you plan to stop in at one of their many locations across the Hudson Valley, starting May 19th if you are fully vaccinated, you can now leave your mask in the car according to News 10.

Customers will not have to provide proof they are vaccinated according to a spokesperson from Stewart's and all Stewart's employees will continue to wear masks until May 24th, or until they can provide proof that they are fully vaccinated.

