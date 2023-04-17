Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner ‘Heartbroken’ Over Stolen Decoration

The owner of one of the most popular pizzerias in the area is pleading for the return of a sentimental decoration that appears to have been stolen by a customer.

Restaurant owners have been through an awful lot over the past few years. From having to shut down operations during the pandemic to supply chain issues and worker shortages, it hasn't been easy for many Hudson Valley restaurants to keep their doors open. These local business owners have also complained that customers have become even more difficult to deal with since the pandemic has faded away. With little patience for the issues restaurants are having to deal with, patrons with short fuses and unreasonable expectations are making employees and owners miserable.

While dealing with difficult customers is one thing, having them steal from right under your nose is another.

John Parete, the owner of the Boiceville Inn, says that a sentimental decoration in his popular pizzeria has gone missing. The business has taken to social media in hopes of getting it back.

An image of the stolen decoration shows that it's a scaled-down replica of a pickup truck with room for fresh flowers in the back. The blue truck has illuminated headlights and the restaurant's name painted on its door. According to a representative from the Boicevill Inn, the truck was given to Parete by a local friend who designed it specifically for the Boiceville Inn.

John loved the truck and is heartbroken that someone would actually walk out with it... He would just like it returned no questions asked.

Employees say they're not sure exactly when the truck went missing, but they believe it was taken by a customer over the past two weeks. The Boyceville Inn is asking anyone with information about the truck to come forward. Parete says he's not interested in the circumstances of the missing truck, he just wants to see it returned safely to the restaurant.

