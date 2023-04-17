Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner &#8216;Heartbroken&#8217; Over Stolen Decoration

Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner ‘Heartbroken’ Over Stolen Decoration

Boiceville Inn/Canva

The owner of one of the most popular pizzerias in the area is pleading for the return of a sentimental decoration that appears to have been stolen by a customer.

Restaurant owners have been through an awful lot over the past few years. From having to shut down operations during the pandemic to supply chain issues and worker shortages, it hasn't been easy for many Hudson Valley restaurants to keep their doors open. These local business owners have also complained that customers have become even more difficult to deal with since the pandemic has faded away. With little patience for the issues restaurants are having to deal with, patrons with short fuses and unreasonable expectations are making employees and owners miserable.

While dealing with difficult customers is one thing, having them steal from right under your nose is another.

John Parete, the owner of the Boiceville Inn, says that a sentimental decoration in his popular pizzeria has gone missing. The business has taken to social media in hopes of getting it back.

The Boiceville Inn
loading...

An image of the stolen decoration shows that it's a scaled-down replica of a pickup truck with room for fresh flowers in the back. The blue truck has illuminated headlights and the restaurant's name painted on its door. According to a representative from the Boicevill Inn, the truck was given to Parete by a local friend who designed it specifically for the Boiceville Inn.

John loved the truck and is heartbroken that someone would actually walk out with it...  He would just like it returned no questions asked.

Google Maps
loading...

Employees say they're not sure exactly when the truck went missing, but they believe it was taken by a customer over the past two weeks. The Boyceville Inn is asking anyone with information about the truck to come forward. Parete says he's not interested in the circumstances of the missing truck, he just wants to see it returned safely to the restaurant.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley

Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

8 Of The Oldest Pizzerias In The United States Come From New York State

Back in 2017, Thrillist published a list of the oldest pizzerias from across the country. They were able to research 21 restaurants from coast to coast. Here in New York, we were able to snag 8 of those 21. That's a huge honor and privilege.

Which New York restaurants made the list? Which New York State pizzeria is the oldest? Here are all the New York shoutouts from the list thanks to Thrillist:

 

Categories: The Boris and Robyn Show
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA