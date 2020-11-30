Hudson Valley Residents Can Score a Playstation 5

It's the hottest gift of the year, and you can get one for helping to make this holiday season a special one for the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie.

The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH is giving away a Playstation 5. The new videogame console is this year's hottest gift, and it can be yours just for spreading some holiday cheer.

To enter, just meet up with our producer Alex as she tours the Dunkin' Donuts locations of the Hudson Valley every Friday morning during The Boris and Robyn Show. Alex will be collecting gift cards for the kids at the Children's Home and signing you up for the Playstation 5.

The Children's Home needs gift cards to help make this holiday season brighter for the kids under their care. While the cards can be used to purchase those "wow" gifts for younger children, they can also be gifted to pre-teen and teenage kids at The Children's Home so they can shop for that perfect gift for themselves.

To enter for the Playstation 5, just bring your gift card donation to the WPDH truck each Friday. You can enter once at each event and increase your chance of winning the Playstation 5.

The WPDH truck will be at the following Dunkin' locations each Friday morning:

12/4: The Dunkin' on Route 9D in Fishkill from 7am to 9am

12/11: The Dunkin' on Route 9 in Wappingers across from Hannaford from 7am to 9am

12/18: The new Dunkin' off Route 9 in Fishkill next to Walmart

Please practice social distancing and wear a mask when dropping off your card at the WPDH truck each Friday. Anyone who comes by will be able to scan a code with their smartphone for touchless entry into the contest. After all of the entries are received, one random winner will be announced on Christmas Eve live on The Boris and Robyn Show to receive a $500 gift certificate for a Playstation 5 game console.

Good luck, and thanks for supporting The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie.