Hudson Valley Police Officer Killed in Crash

A longtime police officer was killed in a car crash in the Hudson Valley.

Michael J. Moore, 50, of the Putnam County Sheriffs Department was killed on Sunday in an off-duty motor vehicle accident in the Town of Yorktown, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Moore began his career with the New York City Department of Probation in 1997 as a probation officer. In 1998 he went on to become a police officer with the New York City Police Department. In September of 2003, he left joined Hastings-On-Hudson Police Department where he remained until his retirement in 2019, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office

After retiring from Hastings-On-Hudson he joined the Putnam County Sheriffs Department where he was assigned to the Special Patrol Division, officials say.

"The members of the Putnam County Sheriffs Department join his family in grief. Michael is survived by his wife Janene and his children Jenna, Ryan, and John. Michael will never be forgotten and gave 23 years serving and protecting others with pride and integrity. May he Rest In Peace and May his memory be a blessing," Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langely Jr. wrote.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 2:00 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. and 9 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 2020 at 10:00 a.m at the Evangelist Church, located on E Lake Blvd in Mahopac, according to Moore's obituary.