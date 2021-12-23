As many of you know, I spend a lot of my free time in New Paltz. I am an Orange County transplant who found my way to Ulster County when I attended college at SUNY New Paltz. Since 1988 I have been eating out in New Paltz and that is why I am so fixated on this one restaurant on Main Street that keeps changing hands.

My usual haunts are Bacchus, The Otter which is now Clemson Brothers, I have been known to hit McGillicuddy's and P & G's. I am also a fan of The Parish, Schatzi's, Lola's, and I do love Garvan's Gastropub. I have recently discovered Los Jalapenos. When it comes to eating out in New Paltz there is probably a restaurant for every day of the year and there is about to be another one.

Driving through town the other day, I noticed that the signs are up at Best Pizza, the newest restaurant to call the corner of Route 208 and Main Street (52 Main Street) in New Paltz home. Over the years, this location has been many restaurants, most recently Flames. I had actually forgotten how many places it had been but fortunately, many folks on Facebook could remember.

The List as we recall it

Chez Joey - This is probably the one I am remembering from college, maybe.

Italian Supreme - This one got by me.

Biggies BBQ - felt like it was only there a minute

Fat Bob's - I missed this one too.

Flames Pizza - This was the most recent.

No one can remember what was there before Chez Joey.

I have tried to do some digging to find out more about Best Pizza, but at the moment I have come up empty. They don't seem to have any social media at the moment and it seems the only way to find out what might be going on is to call the number on the help wanted sign. I haven't tried that yet.

One thing is for sure there is no shortage of restaurants in New Paltz and there is definitely no shortage of pizza places. I don't know why but I think of pizza places as different from a restaurant which doesn't make a lot of sense being that most of them have table service.

