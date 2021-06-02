Hudson Valley Native Highlighted at ‘Friends’ Reunion

A Hudson Valley native was able to spend time with the cast of "Friends" at Central Perk during their highly anticipated reunion.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Jennifer Aniston shared behind the scene photos of her cast during the filming of the "Friends" reunion special.

"Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you," Aniston wrote. "Swipe for... The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us... When two TOTALLY different worlds collide."

The "two TOTALLY different worlds" colliding is actually in reference to a Hudson Valley native.

The photo shows David Schwimmer sitting on the Central Perk Cafe couch with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

"@_schwim_’s (David Schwimmer's) face says it all," Aniston adds.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hailey Bieber grew up in the Hudson Valley. Her father, Stephen Baldwin, owned a home in Rockland County. Stephen and his wife, Kennya, purchased a home on Old Mountain Road South in the Village Upper Grandview nearly 20 years ago. Stephen has since moved and reportedly has a home in the Cornwall area.

In her Instagram story, Hailey shared several pictures from the set of the "Friends: The Reunion." Photos show Hailey and Justin on the Central Perk Cafe couch with Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

In July 2018, Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged, a few weeks after the pair started dating for the second time.

After their engagement, the couple was spotted in the Hudson Valley a number of times. Bieber and his now-wife shopped at Nature's Pantry in New Windsor and ordered a pie to go from Turiello's Pizza in Nyack.

When they first started dating, over two years ago, the pop singer was spotted all over the Hudson Valley with Baldwin, including bowling at Bowlmore Lanes in White Plains.

Keep Reading:

Movies + TV Shows Filmed in the Hudson Valley

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley

Mariano Rivera Spotted At Hudson Valley Business