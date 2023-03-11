Hudson Valley Adds Another Location to Popular NYS Birding Trail
Do you like to take a few minutes and look at the birds? Maybe you do it when you are on a hike? Or maybe, when you are sitting on your back porch looking at your bird feeders? Either way, you enjoy doing it. That's great!
The Hudson Valley New York is a wonderful place to 'Bird Watch' but it hasn't yet made it to the "Official New York State Birding Trail" how can we all change that? Keep reading.
What is the New York State Birding Trail?
The New York State Birding Trail is a list of locations across the state that have been deemed "Official Birding Trail Locations." It is more of a theorical trail than an actual one. Grab your good hiking shoes, binoculars, camera and get ready.
READ MORE: Are these the best spots to bird watch in Mid-Hudson Valley?
Where are the Official NYS Birding Trail Locations in the Hudson Valley?
The official locations (for great bird watching) include the following the ones listed below are in Dutchess and Columbia County, for the complete list of all the Hudson Valley and Catskills locations, click here:
- Olana State Historic Site
- Clermont State Historic Site
- Lake Taghkanic State Park
- Stockport Wildlife Management Area
- Taconic State Park: Harlem Valley Rail Trail
- Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area
- Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center
- Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve
- Dennings' Point
- Little Stony Point
- Washburn Trail
- James Baird State Park
- Mills Norrie State Park
- Norrie Point Environmental Center
- Hopeland Area
- Taconic State Park: Rudd Pond
- Mohonk Preserve, Gardiner
Is there a place that you think should be added to the New York State Birding Trail? It can be anywhere in the state, you can nominate it to be added to the official trail. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation considers the nominations four times per year and will add additional areas then. Happy Birding!