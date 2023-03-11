Hudson Valley Adds Another Location to Popular NYS Birding Trail

Do you like to take a few minutes and look at the birds? Maybe you do it when you are on a hike? Or maybe, when you are sitting on your back porch looking at your bird feeders? Either way, you enjoy doing it. That's great!

The Hudson Valley New York is a wonderful place to 'Bird Watch' but it hasn't yet made it to the "Official New York State Birding Trail" how can we all change that? Keep reading.

What is the New York State Birding Trail?

Photo by REGINE THOLEN on Unsplash Photo by REGINE THOLEN on Unsplash loading...

The New York State Birding Trail is a list of locations across the state that have been deemed "Official Birding Trail Locations." It is more of a theorical trail than an actual one. Grab your good hiking shoes, binoculars, camera and get ready.

Get our free mobile app

Where are the Official NYS Birding Trail Locations in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash loading...

The official locations (for great bird watching) include the following the ones listed below are in Dutchess and Columbia County, for the complete list of all the Hudson Valley and Catskills locations, click here:

Olana State Historic Site

Clermont State Historic Site

Lake Taghkanic State Park

Stockport Wildlife Management Area

Taconic State Park: Harlem Valley Rail Trail

Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area

Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center

Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve

Dennings' Point

Little Stony Point

Washburn Trail

James Baird State Park

Mills Norrie State Park

Norrie Point Environmental Center

Hopeland Area

Taconic State Park: Rudd Pond

Mohonk Preserve, Gardiner

Is there a place that you think should be added to the New York State Birding Trail? It can be anywhere in the state, you can nominate it to be added to the official trail. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation considers the nominations four times per year and will add additional areas then. Happy Birding!

How to Make a Pumpkin Bird Feeder I can't take credit for inventing this clever fall-themed bird feeder. I actually saw it first posted by the Farmer's Almanac. This is the Pumpkin BIrdfeeder I made this weekend with a Hudson Valley pumpkin and some birdseed grown in the USA. Nature arts and crafts at my house this weekend turned out to be really easy and fun to watch once the squirrels and chipmunks found it.

Charming Quotes About Birds I love watching my birdy boys outside. Here are some cute quotes that I found that sum up my newfound bird infatuation.