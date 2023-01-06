Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years

A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale.

Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.

Located near the Rondout in Kingston on West Chestnut Street, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on over two and a half private acres. Almost all of the home's original architecture has been preserved including mahogany paneling and spindles, hardwood floors, and other detailed craftsmanship.

The historic home was designed for entertaining and includes not one, but two formal dining rooms. There are also two side-by-side parlors with carved marble fireplaces that offer sweeping views of the river.

While most of the home is in its original state, there have been some additions including a huge screened-in porch and a two-story carriage house that features a three-car garage.

The backyard features an in-ground pool with its own cabana situated on a bluestone terrace

Unfortunately, for a home that's full of luxurious details at every turn, the kitchen may prove to be a major disappointment. While photos show a commercial-grade range and oven, there doesn't appear to be not much more happening in one of the most important rooms of the house.

A sad-looking white dishwasher and small island can be seen in this underwhelming kitchen that offers very little counter space. Buyers who can afford a mansion described as "modern-luxury living" will most likely want to factor in a complete kitchen upgrade.

The home is listed by Berkshire Hathaway of the Hudson Valley for $1.5 million. You can check out more pictures below and view the full listing with even more photos on the realtor's website.

