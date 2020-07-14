Hudson Valley Man Killed Walking on Route 9W

Police are investigating after a Hudson Valley man was fatally hit while walking on Route 9W during the early morning hours.

On Saturday around 3:45 a.m., New York State Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident on State Route 9W and North Riverside Road in the town of Lloyd.

Leon P. Ponder, 39, of Newburgh was walking southbound in the right lane on State Route 9W when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound, police say.

The driver noticed Ponder walking in the middle of the lane and attempted to avoid him, but struck Ponder with the passenger side of his vehicle, officials say.

Ponder was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The operator of the vehicle was determined not to be impaired nor on their cell phone, according to New York State Police.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say. State Police were assisted at the scene by Town of Lloyd Police and Highland Fire Department.