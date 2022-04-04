It was a pretty wild night, as police were called to reports of a motor vehicle that had crashed and rolled, but somehow landed upright on its wheel and then continued to drive.

Police say a 24-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with DWI after the incident. Luckily, no one was hurt though. It's another example of a person who allegedly had a few too many drinks and still decided to get behind the wheel.

The Suffern Police Department shared on the Facebook page that the incident happened early Friday morning on Route 202. Police were called after the vehicle struck an embankment in Haverstraw and completely rolled over. Police say the suspect somehow was able to continue driving the vehicle even though it had suffered heavy damage during the impact. Officials say the vehicle was seen swerving over the centerline of Wayne Ave in the village of Suffern, with no side view mirrors and broken side windows.

The driver was soon pulled over after being spotted by an officer. Police did not indicate exactly how much the man had to drink.

More Drunk Driving Stories

You may remember this one from back in July 2021? Police say a 34-year-old New York state man drove drunk with children in the backseat. WROC says the incident happened right after noon, when the Clyde, NY man lost control of his vehicle and went off the road. Police say he struck a fire hydrant and then went barreling straight through an apple orchard.

Chris Bernard Chris Bernard loading...

WROC says this impromptu off-road excursion left numerous apple trees damaged or destroyed. Officials say that because the passengers in the vehicle with him were 10, 11, and 12 years old, the suspect will face even more charges. Luckily, none of the kids were hurt.