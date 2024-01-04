One would imagine you'd feel safe and sound in your home, especially during the holidays? However, police say a New York state woman went through a frightening ordeal when a stranger broke into her home, and stole her phone.

But it's what authorities say the suspect did afterwards which makes this case even more bizarre and unsettling.

According to the FBI criminal rate and statistics posted at the CNY Homepage, New York state ranked 8th most susceptible to burglaries during the holidays in 2022.

Columbia County Man Allegedly Broke Into Home and Then Disrobed

WNYT says that a Hudson man broke into a woman's apartment the night of Christmas Eve. The victim told Hudson Police that the man allegedly broke into her apartment, approached and then took off with her phone. Police say the 30-year-old man then stripped down to his underwear in the common hallway.

Hudson Police say they were called the night of December 24 over another report of a man in his underwear knocking on apartment windows. WNYT says the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, and then later to the police department for processing.

Police say he is currently being held without bail.

Naked Man Allegedly Broke Into Golf Course in New York

WNYT says that a 41-year-old man, not wearing any clothes, allegedly kicked in a door on the grounds of a golf course in Warrensburg in September 2023. .

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that they got a call early morning that the naked man had "entered an occupied dwelling located on the grounds of Cronin’s Golf Course."

Police also say the same man broke into another second dwelling, though that home was thankfully not occupied at the time.

According to FindLaw, New York criminalizes exposure of a person, one of several offenses "against public sensibilities," where a person appears in a public place and exposes (or does not clothe) the private or intimate parts of his or her body.