Hudson Valley Man Admits To Defrauding Immigrant

Officials say a Hudson Valley man targeted and scammed five immigrants.

On Tuesday in Orange County Court, 37-year-old Byron Castillo formerly of Middletown pleaded guilty to grand larceny, in connection with a scheme to defraud recent immigrants by false promises of expedited immigration proceedings.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Castillo admitted that he had defrauded a recent immigrant from Ecuador, by promising her that he would arrange to have her relatives obtain United States visas and would also provide them with false visa documents and plane tickets.

In June 2017, 36-year-old Castillo was charged with five counts of grand larceny as a hate crime, scheme to defraud and five counts of immigrant assistance services fraud.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Castillo defrauded five recent immigrants from Ecuador by promising them that their relatives could get United States visas and providing them with false visa documents and plane tickets.

Castillo is also accused of stealing over $3,000 from the victims and targeted the victims because they are from Ecuador.