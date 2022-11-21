Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.

According to NYC Criminal Lawyer, first offense DWI is a misdemeanor with, at least, the lowest fine of $1,000 and a maximum fine of $2,500. Up to a twelve months in jail and a minimum of a one-year license revocation are the penalties.

Hudson Valley Allegedly Drove Drunk and Crashed

The Town of Ramapo Police Department posted on their Facebook that a 35-year-old Haverstraw man crashed into a utility pole early in the morning. Officials say that responding officers found that a live wire had caused a small fire in the roadway. Police say the driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, processed at Ramapo PD and is due back in Ramapo Court on a future date.

According to NY State Police, slightly more than 30% of the fatal crashes are alcohol related in New York state.

New York State Man Arrested Twice

New York State Police said in a press release that a 37-year-old man from Hadley, NY was first spotted one morning in October, after his truck went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police say the man was arrested for DWI and taken into custody for processing, where he recorded a 0.17% BAC. Police day the man was issued two tickets and released to a sober third party.

Later that same day, a little after 4:30 PM, police say the same guy was reported slumped behind the wheel of an SUV, that was partially in the road in Wilton. Troopers arrived found the same man taking a snooze behind the wheel of the running vehicle. Police say he was arrested again and taken back for processing, where he recorded a 0.13% BAC, so at least he slept at least a tiny bit of that off from before.