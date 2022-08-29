4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money

Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?

Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.

I'm wondering, have you noticed more people asking for money at intersections?

I don't see people panhandling every day but according to a few Facebook posts, some say they see the same person standing on the side of the road every day, "I don’t mind if you are standing out there asking for money with a sign on the road. There is a girl that is out there all the time on Rt 9 and Merritt. But today there was a different lady on Rt 9 in another spot with a sign. She came up to my car as I was waiting to turn left onto Merritt and KNOCKED ON MY WINDOW to read her sign. Ummm, no…do not come close to my car or touch my car! I don’t like that."

4 Popular Locations for Pan-Handlers in the Hudson Valley

Before you scroll down to see the four places that seem to always have someone asking for money, remember that this article is not being done to judge or make anyone feel bad for having to ask for help, I'm writing because I was surprised that in one day in Dutchess and Orange County I came across four different locations that had people asking for help.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Beacon/9D exit ramp off of I-84 seems to always have some standing near the guard rails with a sign asking for help. From what we've been told it's been the same man for many years.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Route 32 exit ramp of I-84 West in Newburgh.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Route 32 exit ramp off I-84 East in Newburgh. Sadly this picture captured a man with a sign asking for help.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Merritt intersection is a busy one for people asking for help. On a normal day, there will be someone on both sides of Route 9.

What to Do if You Don't Want to Give Money?

Get our free mobile app

The best advice for anyone not interested in giving any money is to NOT make eye contact with the person asking. Also, police say it's always a good idea to make sure your car doors are locked when you approach someone asking for money.

12 Hudson Valley Street Names That Makes us Laugh The Hudson Valley street names are really funny...to most....LOL!