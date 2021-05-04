Hudson Valley is Honoring New York’s ‘Favorite Bird,’ ‘The Mayor’

A very friendly and social chicken dubbed New York's "favorite bird" will be honored in the Hudson Valley.

Cinco de Mayo is going to be extra special for a former homeless chicken. On Wednesday, a chicken named "The Mayor" that calls Beacon home will be presented the Poultry Laureate award by Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

"With sweeping Bi-Partisan agreement, The Mayor is to be presented with the Poultry Laureate award by County Executive Marcus Molinaro in recognition of her slightly more-than-a-year of service to the world," a spokesperson for The Mayor told Hudson Valley Post.

Now, I'm sure you're wondering the origin story for this chicken. Well according to the chicken's website, yes "The Mayor" has a website, the homeless chicken was seen wandering the streets of Beacon last summer.

In August of 2020, a kind person found the chicken and brought her home.

Later that afternoon an update was posted on Facebook, saying that the chicken was very friendly, walking around her new neighborhood and socializing with everyone. Thus she was officially named The Mayor.

"In response to this update, many of her former neighbors responded “THATS MY CHICKEN FROM THE HOOD!” - which really explained a lot about her personality and her roots. So that’s when she earned her #beaconhoodchicken hashtag," the website states. "At this point, this chicken has made people - neighbors- children- families - laugh with her sincere desire to work together with others in her community."

Updates about the chicken are now posted to her official Facebook and Instagram.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will officially present The Mayor with the Poultry Laureate award on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Mountain Laurel Florist in Beacon.

