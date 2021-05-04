Dispose of Hazardous Materials Safely in Orange County

Officials in Orange County have announced that they will be hosting a hazardous waste collection event for businesses, school districts, and farms.

If you go through your garage or basement, you're bound to come across a chemical that you've had in there forever, because you didn't know how to dispose of it correctly. Now you have a way to safely get rid of those hazardous materials around the house.

On June 4, municipalities, schools, and farms will be able to dispose of any hazardous materials or chemicals safely at the Orange County Transfer Station #3. Then on Saturday, June 5, the Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collections for Orange County residents will take place at the Port Jervis High School lower parking lot.

Safety precautions will be in place during these events. All workers will wear masks. Those attending are encouraged to come, one person, per vehicle, and must show proof of residency, and must remain in your vehicle. The materials should be packed in the rear of your vehicle for workers to handle.

Pre-registration is required for the June 4 event for businesses, farms, and schools and the cost for disposal will be determined by the vendor based on the type and the amount of waste to be disposed of, up to 220 pounds per vehicle. To register, visit the Orange County website to fill out a registration form. Registrations will be accepted through May 21.

The event on June 5 at the Port Jervis High School is free to residents who show proof of their residency.

