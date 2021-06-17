Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stand Mocked on TikTok for Too Many Rules

A Hudson Valley ice cream stand has become the butt of a joke thanks to a hilarious TikTok video.

Taking the family out for ice cream on a hot summer night is one of the joys of living in the Hudson Valley. It seems as though every town has its own favorite ice cream stand where residents begin flocking to once temperatures start rising.

People have been arguing over which spot is best for as long as I can remember. Whether it's Holy Cow in Red Hook, Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction, The Village Creamery in Wappingers Falls, Weirs in Salisbury Mills, Boice Brothers in Kingston or any of the other amazing spots in the region, you just can't go wrong with a local Hudson Valley ice cream.

While going out for ice cream is supposed to be fun, one local ice cream fan says she was taken aback by the abundance of restrictive rules that are being enforced at a local ice cream spot.

Katie Runnells posted a short TikTok video about all of the warnings and posted rules that were on display during her visit to Icescreams on Route 2 in Elizaville.

Runnells explains that she's "never seen so many rules at an ice cream stand." In the video the TikToker documents some of the many activities that are prohibited by Icescreams including "climbing or crossing," "urinating on property," "moving the picnic tables," and "trespassing."

But the one sign that we found particularly amusing was one that warns against any "running, screaming, etc." Considering the place is literally named "Icescreams," the sign does come off as a bit ironic.

We're not sure what kinds of terrible customers have caused the business to install so many rules and signs, but you can be sure we won't be screaming or urinating anywhere near this place for fear of getting thrown into ice cream jail.

9 Hudson Valley Food Trucks to Hit this Summer You'll want to make sure you visit these Hudson Valley Food Trucks