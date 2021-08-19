Hudson Valley Hospitals Ban Visitors Due To Rising COVID Cases

At least three hospitals and many other medical practices in the Hudson Valley will no longer allow visitors due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Nuvance Health, the company the operates Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hosptial, Vassar Brothers Medical Center, announced effective Thursday visitation has been temporarily paused due to rising cases of COVID.

"As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, this is an important way to limit the risk of possible exposure to you, your family, our staff and the community," Nuvance Health stated. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and your family. We will make every effort to keep patients connected with loved ones."

Vistors are temporarily paused at all Nuvance Health locations. This includes inpatient, emergency departments, medical practices and ambulatory services. The company operates many medical facilities across the Hudson Valley.

"We know visitors and loved ones play an essential role as partners in healing and wellness, and we re-evaluate our policies regularly," Nuvance Health added.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Exceptions apply for patients under 21, maternity and NICU patients, those with disabilities and in end-of-life circumstances.

Officials add the visitation policy will be reevaluated regularly but for now no more visitors starting Thursday.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Census Data Reveals Shocking Information About Hudson Valley, New York Parts of the Hudson Valley are seeing a large increase while other parts are losing many residents. Find out how many people left or entered each local county.

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

-- Highest Ranking Airbnb