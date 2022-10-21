From Boos to Booze: 5 Hudson Valley Halloween Activities For Adults

Halloween is upon us. There are so many activities for adults in the Hudson Valley that one must do. Here are 5 things in no particular order.

5 Must-Do Hudson Valley Halloween Activities For Adults

5. See Halloween Ends in a Local Theater

Universal Pictures World Premiere Of "Halloween Ends" - Arrivals Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images loading...

The new Halloween film Halloween Ends is out in theaters and this is a Must-See before Halloween. I am a huge fan of Michael Myers and the Halloween movie franchise. In fact, I've seen every Halloween film from Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers all the way through 2021's Halloween Kills in theaters. I recommend seeing this film at Roosevelt Cinemas in Hyde Park.

The first 3 Halloween films I saw either on VHS tape or network television. I have yet to get to the theater to see the new Halloween Ends film which premiered last Friday but I will get to a local theater soon to see it!

Of course, if you aren't ready to return to the theater, you can check out Halloween Ends from the comfort of your own home streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Halloween Ends is a 2022 American slasher film currently in theaters, and streaming on Peacock. It's the thirteenth installment in the Halloween franchise, and the final film in the "H40" trilogy that commenced with the 2018 film and directly follows the 1978 film, disregarding all other entries. Gotta get out to see Jamie Lee Curtis portraying the role of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers suited up for one last hoorah.

4. Headless Horseman

Larry Helwig Larry Helwig loading...

The Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses in Ulster Park were named the number 1 haunted attraction in America. They've entertained and frightened well over 1 million guests! This event is very popular in the Hudson Valley area.

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses

778 Broadway, Rte 9W, Ulster Park, NY 12487

3. Visit Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion

thehauntedmansion.com thehauntedmansion.com loading...

Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion off Sheafe Rd in Wappingers Falls has haunted the nightmares of guests for over an impressive 45 years! This is one haunted attraction not to miss. But plan ahead, because it's reservations only to get in on the scares.



Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion

38 Sheafe Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

2. Character's 10th Annual Halloween Costume Contest and Comedy Show

Photo credit: Joseph Albert Photo credit: Joseph Albert loading...

The popular Characters Halloween Comedy event brought to you by Slaughter Stand-Up returns in its 10th year with a Stranger Things theme. Hosted by the beautiful and talented Shannon Cooke, it is sure to be a fun night of comedy followed by an epic costume contest with prizes. Tickets are just $10 and available at the door.

Slaughter Stand-Up

94 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY

1. Mahoney's Halloween Party

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse Facebook Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse Facebook loading...

Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse 35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

