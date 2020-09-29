Hudson Valley Golf Course Makes Top 15 in New York State

A local golf course has been named among the best 15 places to play in New York.

Golfweek has released its annual lists of the best New York golf courses. The yearly rankings are for both private courses and those where public tee times are available. One Hudson Valley course was included in the latter, titled "Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play 2020."

The list is compiled by 750 judges, based on 10 criteria that weigh different aspects of what makes a golf course a great place to play. When it comes to private clubs, New York has the very best in the nation. The top five private courses crushed the competition in every state, placing it head and shoulders above California and New Jersey, which came in third.

Here in the Hudson Valley, the Links at Union Vale made this list of Best Courses You Can Play, coming in at number 13. Located in Lagrangeville, the Links at Union Vale is an 18-hole, championship public course, designed by architects Stephen Kay and Doug Smith. According to their website, the course has "five sets of tees that stretch from 5,198 yards to nearly 7,000 yards from the tips."

Classified as a "modern" course, The Links at Union Vale was followed by Centennial in nearby Carmel which ranked 14th. Many of the private courses that made the top 15 are located in the lower Hudson Valley, not far from us.

Do you golf at The Links at Union Vale? If so, we want to know what you think about their golf course. You can share your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.