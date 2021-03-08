By the beginning of summer, anyone in the Hudson Valley who wants a vaccine will likely be able to get it.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced Monday morning that the county will get between 8,000 and 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. This does not include the thousands of doses that are also being distributed at state-run pop-up locations around the Hudson Valley.

During an interview on The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH, Molinaro said the county will receive a 400% increase in vaccines. Last week, 6,000 doses were administered through the county. More increases are expected as vaccine production continues to ramp up.

Currently, the county has over 65,000 eligible residents who are on a waitlist to receive the vaccine. Molinaro says that the number is probably smaller since many of those people have decided not to wait and have already received their vaccine from pharmacies or state-run sites.

If Dutchess County continues to receive vaccines at the current level, most people already on the list will have been vaccinated this spring, opening up more slots for the rest of the population to get their vaccinations by the summer.