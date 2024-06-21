Why Only Some Hudson Valley Flags are Half-Staff This Week

If you're traveling around this Hudson Valley this week, you may find that not all flags are being flown at half-staff.

No, you're not imagining things. Only certain flags are being flown at half-mast this week while others in some areas of the Hudson Valley are being left at full height. This isn't due to some mistake or misunderstanding nor is it some sort of fringe political protest.

The Reason Only Some Hudson Valley Flags are Half-Staff

Most likely the flags you're seeing flying at half-mast are ones being flown in towns within Dutchess County. That's because the order to lower flags came from Dutchess County Executive, Sue Serino.

Dutchess County Government Dutchess County Government loading...

While it's usually the State of New York or the federal government that decides to honor a solemn occasion by directing flags to be flown at half-staff, individual counties or towns can also make the decision to lower flags for whatever reason they choose.

There have been two separate instances over the past two weeks when Serino has directed flags to be lowered in honor of someone who has passed away.

Hufcut Funeral Home Hufcut Funeral Home loading...

Flags in Dutchess County Lowered on Tuesday, June 11

The first instance happened on Tuesday, June 11. Flags on all county facilities were lowered to mourn the loss of Kevin Chouinard, a county employee who died unexpectedly while riding his motorcycle. Chouinard was a 19-year employee of the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works, leading the tree crew.

Dwyer Funeral Home Dwyer Funeral Home loading...

Flags in Dutchess County Lowered Again on Thursday, June 20

On Thursday, June 20 Serino once again ordered flags to be lowered to mourn the death of James W. Boo. The lifelong Pawling resident served as a town bus driver and the Assistant Chief of Pawling's volunteer fire department. Over the past 20 years, Boo has worked as a heavy machine operator for the Dutchess County Highway Department.

Flags will continue to fly half-staff through Friday when services for Boo will be held at Dwyer Funeral Home in Patterson.

