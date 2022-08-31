Hudson Valley Firefighter Saves Man’s Life in Disney World

A vacationing Hudson Valley firefighter saved the life of a man in Walt Disney World.

The scary situation happened on Monday night. While dining at a restaurant in the "happiest place on earth," a parkgoer suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Without hesitation, a local firefighter sprung into action and saved the day.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, lieutenant Paul Bucher happened to be on vacation in Disney World and eating at the same restaurant. After witnessing the man clutching his chest, Bucher rushed over to the table and began assessing the situation.

The first responder quickly realized that the victim was not breathing. After being unable to find a pulse, Bucher leaned on his training and quickly came to the man's aid. The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department says the lieutenant "performed a precordial thump and began chest compressions." Bucher continued to administer aid while waiting for an AED to arrive.

Because of his quick thinking, the heart attack victim regained his pulse before the life-saving defibrillator was located. The man was quickly breathing on his own with his eyes open before local EMS arrived. The patient was eventually transported by the local Reedy Creek Fire Rescue team.

Bucher was commended by the Poughkeepsie Fire Department for his quick thinking and his willingness to jump in without hesitation. A message on the local 596 Facebook page reads "Your Poughkeepsie firefighters are always ready to answer the call. Great work, Pauly!"

It turns out that if you find yourself in an emergency situation in Disney World you don't have to wish upon a star for help as long as a member of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department happens to be sitting nearby.