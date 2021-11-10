Hudson Valley Fire Company Raise $10,000 Plus for Trees for Troops

I love spreading good news. And I really love when it is about a great group of people coming together to help others. On October 30th, 2021 that is exactly what happened in Pleasant Valley New York with the Salt Point Fire Company's Coin drop to benefit Trees for Troops.

Each year the men and women who make up the Salt Point Fire Company come together to collect funds which will, in turn, make it possible to get Christmas trees to the men and women who serve our country. As we know being in the military can be hard and mean long hours even days and weeks away from your family.

Trees for Troops is a national program that works across the country with various groups raising funds so that Military families that qualify receive a farm-fresh Christmas tree for their family to enjoy and celebrate Christmas. The Salt Point Fire Company has helped with this program for years and has been successful in rallying their community to generously give which has resulted in truckloads of trees being donated each year.

This year they are on their way to doing this again thanks to everyone who has been sending in donations and who made sure to drive through town on Saturday, October 30th, and drop money in the coin drop buckets. Last Friday they had tallied that total and it was a whopping $10,500.

If you missed the coin drop, no worries you can still drop off a donation or mail one to PO Box 152 Salt Point NY 12578. Please put trees for troops in the memo.

