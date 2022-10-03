Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company.

We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.

In August Ultra Seal Corporation also announced the elimination of local jobs after an FDA crackdown at their facilities in Highland and New Paltz. The company laid off 86 workers, explaining the separations were "a result of findings of an evaluation (FDA mandated) of the company’s compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practices."

IBM Fabricating Plant

Now another major employer is laying off 1,056 employees, but it's not all bad news for those who are on the chopping block.

The semiconductor plant owned by GlobalFoundries in East Fishkill was sold to ON Semiconductor back in 2019. As a part of their agreement, the local lab was to continue producing 300mm wafers for the company until the end of 2022.

Google Maps

That agreement is now up and GlobalFoundries will officially close shop on December 31. Fortunately, ON Semiconductor has offered to rehire all 1,056 employees starting on January 1. The transition from GlobalFoundries to ON Semiconductor has already begun and there isn't expected to be any lapse in employment for these manufacturing employees.

Howard Zemsky, the president and CEO of Empire State Development told EE Power that the sale of GlobalFoundries is good news for the Hudson Valley.

We are excited to support ON Semiconductor's expansion to the Mid-Hudson Region, which will keep high paying manufacturing jobs in New York State and support the company's plan for future growth and development.

Workers at GlobalFoundries are not represented by a union.

