A "hip and energetic" Hudson Valley restaurant that offered "healthy and delicious" meals is saying "goodbye."

On Monday, the owner of Not Just Salads in New Windsor announced the eatery will close for good at the end of the week.

"We hate to say goodbye; however, Not Just Salads will be closing at the end of this week," a message on the restaurant's Facebook states. "After much consideration, I have made the decision to retire & start a new chapter in life. It has been our pleasure serving you these past 8 years & we thank you for your patronage. We will miss you all."

The current owners of Not Just Salads purchased Not Just Salads from a previous owner about eight years ago. The businesses was beloved by Hudson Valley residents for its healthy menu options.

"A Hip and Energetic Atmosphere We offer the best of both worlds.... healthy and delicious!" the website states.

The owner thanked all customers for their support and generosity during the COVID pandemic.

