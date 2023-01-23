Hudson Valley Cops Investigate Man Luring Kids At New York State Diner
Warning: Police are searching for an "old man" who allegedly offered children money to get them to go into a bathroom at a popular diner.
Over the weekend, a social media post reported a man tried to lure a child into a bathroom at a diner in Orange County, New York.
Man Reportedly Tried To Lure Children Into Bathroom At Orange County, New York Diner
The post stated a man at the Cup and Saucer Diner in Pine Bush tried to lure kids into the bathroom by offering them money.
"CrawfordPD is aware of the complaint at the Cup and Saucer that has been posted on social media. We are working with the State Police at this time," the Crawford Police Department wrote on Facebook.
The social media post says the mother-in-law of the mother noticed the children walking with the unknown man to the bathroom. The mother-in-law grabbed the children, paid and left the Pine Bush, New York diner.
The grandmother took the children to a nearby store, but the man allegedly followed them to Just a Buck and continued to try and talk to the children.
The man left after the grandmother went to a cashier and reported the man. Police were then called.
The man was reportedly an "older man" who drove a "green truck."
Police Have Pine Bush, New York Diner Suspect In Mind
The Crawford Police Department reports officers have identified a suspect and New York State Police is continuing the investigation.
"The social media post about an incident involving children at the diner is being investigated by the New York State Police. We identified the subject involved and forwarded that information to them. We are confident that there is no risk to the public. As always be aware of your surroundings and if you see something say something," Chief Blasko wrote in an update on Facebook.