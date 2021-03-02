Hudson Valley Concert Venue Announces Reopening

A concert venue in the Hudson Valley that is owned by a legendary musician will be reopening.

Concerts are officially back in the Hudson Valley. Multiple venues have announced reopenings and shows scheduled. The Chance in Poughkeepsie announced multiple shows for this year in February. And now, another concert venue in the Hudson Valley has announced a reopening.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Daryl's House Club will be reopening this month. Daryl's House Club is located in Pawling, which is part of Dutchess County. Daryl's House is actually owned by famous musician Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates. The Facebook announcement states that they will be reopening at 25% capacity for indoor dining. With indoor dining also comes the return of live music at Daryl's House. You can see their planned live-stream and in-person concerts here.

Daryl's House will be reopening on March 13, 2021. According to their website, they will be open for brunch and dinner. You can make reservations by calling (845)-289-0185 and they will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. If reservations are not filled for the night, walk-ins will be accepted. Reservations for dinner will be available for live streams and in-person live concerts. But if you are present on a live-stream show night and do not have a dinner reservation, you will be required to leave by 7 p.m. Daryl's House asks that one person checks in per reservation when arriving. Your temperature will be taken upon arrival and you are asked to stay home if you don't feel well. You will be required to wear a mask to enter Daryl's House Club and it must be worn when not seated. Standing and mingling with other guests will not be permitted.