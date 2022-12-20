Hudson Valley Company Lands Spot on Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’

A Hudson Valley company's delicious treat is selling out thanks to Oprah Winfrey.

Santa's not the only one who keeps a well-organized list this time of year. Every holiday season, Oprah announces her "Favorite Things." It's the celebrity's own list of her most beloved gift items. As always, many of the companies on Oprah's list are small businesses. And this year, one of them is right here in the Hudson Valley.

The TV personality appeared on ABC World News Tonight on Monday to discuss some of the American-made items on this year's "Favorite Things" list. Among the mom-and-pop shops was one Hudson Valley company that is making some delicious, locally sourced jam.

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour Opening Remarks - San Francisco, CA Getty Images loading...

The Punctilious Mr. P's Place Card Co doesn't sound like a business that would make food, but it does (among other things). Run by fashion designers Karen Suen-Cooper and Martin Cooper, the company began by making personalized place cards and notecards. The quaint shop in Old Chatham New York also stocks locally-made candles, maple syrup and other gift items.

It's Mr. P's jam, however, that got the attention of Oprah Winfrey. Made by hand in small gallon batches, Karen Suen says their jam tastes "just like you had time to make it yourself." The couple appeared on ABC World News Tonight during Oprah's segment to show off the jam that's made with only five ingredients.

The company's Hudson Valley Jam Trio Gift Set includes Mr. P's Hot Pepper Jelly,

Mr. P's Lemon Curd and Mr. P's Strawberry- Rhubarb Jam. The small, local business says they are overjoyed to be recognized by Oprah.

We are beyond thrilled to share that Mr. P's Pantry has been selected for OPRAH's Favorite Things!! We are incredibly honored and touched to be recognized, acknowledged and seen by the Queen herself!

Unfortunately, after it was announced that the jam was one of Oprah's "Favorite Things" it sold out in less than two hours on both their website and Amazon store. The company is expected to have more in stock early next year. In the meantime, Mr. P's still has their honey, syrup and teas available for sale.

