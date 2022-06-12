Relocated Ulster County, NY Coffee Shop Serves Up More Than Just Drinks

Coffee and laughs, anyone?

This down to earth coffee shop is well known within Ulster County, NY. From their hospitality, delicious lattes and unique cupcake options, some residents would say this hotspot is a fan favorite.

They have been gaining the attention of Hudson Valley residents with their latest announcement. This coffee shop has relocated to a new setting.

Uptown Coffee in Kingston, NY has moved.

Their new location is on the corner of Main Street and Clinton Avenue. This is just a few blocks away from the previous location which was on Wall St in Kingston.

This new space used to be a furniture store in the past and is much larger than the previous location. Along with a bigger space, this popular coffee shop plans to expand their food menu options.

As of recently, they have options such as bagels, scones, sandwiches and cookies.

Uptown Coffee takes pride in not using chemicals in their drinks. They use organic products as well.

However, this Kingston coffee shop serves up more than just drinks. Along with providing the community with delicious cappuccinos and mouthwatering food options, there's more that comes into play when visiting Uptown Coffee.

They provide the community with laughs and uplifting social media posts especially ones featuring an adorable dog.

Their support for local first responders is highly respected within the community. They showcase Hudson Valley heroes by posting their pictures on social media.

Uptown Coffee shares stories of local residents and their families. They include how they add to the community and to their coffee shop.

Uptown Coffee has unique drink and food options but also social media posts. I was glad that I came across their social media to learn about their new location but also to remember at laugh at least once a day! I forgot about #MCM posts so this is also a reminder that we need to make them happen again.

Uptown Coffee

1 Main St Kingston, NY 12401

Have you ever been to Uptown Coffee? Will you visit their new location? Share with us below.

