Best Hudson Valley Coffee Shops That Opened in 2021

The Hudson Valley has so many cozy coffee shops and cafes to visit. I enjoy visiting the local spots and embracing all that they have to offer.

Some have a relaxing space, others provide a soothing ambiance and a unique drink menu. It seems that each town has a spot that Hudson Valley residents enjoy going to.

All of the coffee shops and cafes are different and that's what I love most about the variety within the Hudson Valley. For me, going to a local coffee shop can truly start my day off in a positive way.

Silk Factory Cafe, Newburgh

Located in Orange County, Silk Factory Cafe recently had its soft opening in Newburgh. They offer coffee, espresso, local pastries, and food options. The lighting, décor, and beautiful open space looks very inviting.

Click here to find out more.

All That Java, Kingston

With four different locations, All That Java is throughout the Hudson Valley. You can grab some of their ground coffee or beans on site. They take pride in being grateful and loving life. Their peppermint mocha looks like a fan favorite for the holidays.

If you're wondering about their vibes, click here

JavaJo's Coffee Bar, Middletown

Located at the Galleria at Crystal Run, this new location has been popular. I have heard folks referring to the new coffee shop in the Galleria mall. They are locally sourced and get their pastries from another Hudson Valley ran business, Defillippi's Bakery.

Click here to learn more.

Fiddestick Cafe, Cornwall

This new cafe has that hometown feel to it. They are known for having exceptional food. Recently, they announced their brand new merchandise such as sweatshirts and having gift cards available. They also have featured food and meals based on people that they know or with amusing names.

Learn more about this local, Cornwall business. Click here.

The Crafted Kup, Poughkeepsie

This small business is known for being Poughkeepsie's main coffee stop. They have hand-crafted beverages and baked goods made from scratch. I enjoy their matcha latte and chocolate croissant.

Check out more about this coffee shop here.

Java Blue Coffee & Market, Montgomery

This coffee shop is known for having delicious specials often. They also have gluten-free and dairy alternatives as well. For the holidays, they are featuring a toasted marshmallow eggnog cinnamon latte.

Click here to see the menu and more.

