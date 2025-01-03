Hudson Valley Closures Planned For National Day of Mourning 1/9

Some schools, organizations and services will be shut down this coming week to honor the life of former president Jimmy Carter.

President Biden has declared Thursday, January 9 a National Day of Mourning. The date corresponds with Carter's funeral which will take place at the Washington Grand Cathedral in Washington, DC.

Unlike other federal holidays, the rules for what's open and what's closed during a National Day of Mourning are a little murky. The last time one was declared was when George H. W. Bush died in 2018. Just like today, people were confused about whether their bank, school, mail service or local governments would be open or closed.

What's Open and Closed in the Hudson Valley on January 9, 2025?

All federal employees, besides those deemed necessary for security or other important public duties, will have the day off on January 9. Private businesses, as well as state and local municipalities, have the option of closing.

Will Hudson Valley Schools Close on January 9?

In the Hudson Valley it appears that the only school that is currently scheduled to close on January 9 is the United States Military Academy at West Point. The school has announced that all West Point DoDEA Schools and Child and Youth Services (CYS) will be closed. The museum at West Point will also be shut down on Thursday, however the visitors center will remain open as usual.

Will Hudson Valley Banks Close on January 9?

Aside from reduced hours for the Nasdaq bond market, the stock market will essentially be closed on January 9. Banks, however, will most likely remain open. None of the major Hudson Valley banks or credit unions have announced any closures for the day of mourning on Thursday.

Will There be Mail Service in New York on January 9?

The U.S. Postal Service has announced that there will be no mail delivery on Thursday, January 9. Local post offices will also be closed.

Will Local Hudson Valley Governments and Courts be Closed on January 9?

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, as well as all other federal courts will be closed on January 9. Most state and local courts will remain open. Local government offices will also be open.

Will Hudson Valley Parks be Closed on January 9?

The National Park Service, which operates the FDR Estate in Hyde Park, has not announced any closures for January 9 aside from some areas of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Park in Plains, Georgia which will be shut down for the former president's burial.

