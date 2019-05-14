Hudson Valley Business Announces They’re Not Closing After All

Loyal customers are breathing a sigh of relief after a local business announces that they are not actually closing.

There have been quite a few Hudson Valley businesses that have announced closings this month. The Applebee's restaurant in Woodbury Common filed a notification with the state that they would be shutting down for good this summer. The Ruby Tuesday in Fishkill abruptly closed with no warning to customers and it was announced at the beginning of May that CVS in Greenwood Lake was one of 46 stores being shut down across the country.

Greenwood Lake customers were saddened to hear that their local CVS was closing. Residents in need of medication would now need to travel all the way to Warwick to get their prescriptions filled.

After news of the closure spread, management at the CVS in Greenwood Lake said: "not so fast."

A bright yellow sign on the door of the CVS was posted saying "WE ARE NOT CLOSING!" Apparently, the announcement was an error made by USA Today. The newspaper listed the names of the 46 stores that would be closing down, but according to CVS, the Greenwood Lake location should not have been included.

Jesse Dwyer, the mayor of Greenwood Lake, says the community is relieved to hear that the business will not be closing after all.

We all sighed in relief when we found out the story of CVS closing was falsely reported by USA Today. Having any business on your main street close is always painful, especially one that employs so many residents and is relied upon by our seniors for their medications and other essential items.

It's unclear why the store was erroneously listed, but a representative from CVS confirmed that the Greenwood Lake store would remain open and is not a part of the upcoming closure of underperforming stores. The store has since been removed from USA Today's original story.

